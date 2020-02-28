May 11, 1936 - February 26, 2020 James "Jim" William Martin, 83, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Parklawn Memorial Park with Reverend Dickie Martin officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Friday evening at Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel. Mr. Martin was born in Stokes County on May 11, 1936 to the late Paul Martin and China Nelson Martin. He was a retired mechanic, having worked for RJR and was a 32° Scottish Rite Mason for 53 years in the Salem Lodge. Jim proudly served his country in the US Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shelba Jean Cummings Martin; his sister, Nancy Hines; brothers, Paul Martin and Ray Martin; and grandson, Kevin Martin. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Timothy "Tim" Wayne Martin (Jackie Gilbert) of Winston-Salem; his daughter, Teresa "Terri" Smith (Mark East) of Kernersville; brothers, Joseph Martin (Lynn) of Clemmons; Leonard Martin (Novella) of China Grove; Pastor Richard "Dickie" Martin (Linda) of Lexington and Raymond Martin (Carol) of Winston-Salem; sister, Norma June Mason (Douglas) of Clemmons; and two grandchildren, Zachary Smith and Shelley Smith. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home - Hickory Tree Chapel 858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127
Service information
10:30AM
2730 Peters Creek Pkwy
Winston Salem, NC 27127
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
