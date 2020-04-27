Martin, Franklin "Frank" Alexander May 6, 1934 - April 25, 2020 Franklin "Frank" Alexander Martin passed away Saturday afternoon April 25, 2020, at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center. Frank was born on May 6, 1934, in Lincoln County to the late Edwin Yates and Sadie Duckworth Martin, and was raised by his father and his stepmother, Macie Sigmon Martin after the death of his mother, early in his life. He served in the US Navy and retired from the NC DMV. Frank was a member of King Moravian Church and the King American Legion Post 290. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jennie Johnston, and his brothers: Hugh Martin, Melvin Martin, and Grady Martin, and his son-in-law, David M. Davis. Frank is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Rachel Murdock Martin, son, Robert "Bob" Franklin Martin and wife Crystal of King, daughter, Janet Martin Davis of Pfafftown, grandchildren: Joshua "Josh" Davis and Jordan Davis of King, greatgrandchildren: Easton and Charlotte Inman, his brother, Harry Reid Martin and wife Debbie of Hardy, VA, and sister, Doris Martin Gettys of Spartanburg, SC. Due to the current restrictions, a private family service will be held. Memorials may be made to King Moravian Church: 228 W. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Franklin "Frank" Alexander Martin. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. P.O. Box 23 King, NC 27021
