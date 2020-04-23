May 3, 1933 - April 21, 2020 Mrs. Ella "Maude" Culler Martin, 86, formerly of Cana, VA, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Clemmons Village II Assisted Living. She was born in Carroll County on May 3, 1933 to the late William Byram and Louvina Stanley Culler. Mrs. Martin retired from St. Paul School, and was a member of Cana Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and Ken Carden of Lewisville; sister-in-law, Lillian Bowman and Laurie Farris (Jim); nieces and nephews and her precious companion, Kenzie. In addition to her parents Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Martin; a sister, Gladys Stanley; brothers, Gene Culler, and George Culler. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cana Baptist Cemetery Fund, c/o Russell Vass, 318 White Pines Country Club Rd., Mt. Airy, NC 27030, or to Mountain Valley Hospice, 243 North Lee Ave., Yadkinville, NC 27055. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service will be held at Cana Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Services 206 West Pine St.
Most Popular
-
Missing 12-year-old from Kernersville has been found, sheriff's office says
-
Governor considering re-opening state by regions; no new COVID-19 cases reported in Forsyth on Thursday
-
'Outer Banks' on Netflix has Winston-Salem roots
-
Sex abuse allegations made against Children’s Home house parents. Accuser says abuse occurred in the 1970s.
-
Students will get flexible Fridays in Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools. That means no academic assignments, but learning is still encouraged.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter to win a gift card to a local business. All you have to do is send us a photo of your home office or school setup.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately