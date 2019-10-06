September 17, 1936 - September 28, 2019 Constance Derbigny Martin, 83, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 28, 2019, at her home. connie was born in new Orleans, LA, and has been a resident of Winston-Salem, NC for the past 29 years. She was educated in New Orleans, attending Xavier University Preparatory High School and Xavier University of Louisiana for her undergraduate degree. She was formerly married to Douglas C. Martin, Sr. and is the mother of their two children, Douglas, Jr. and Le'Sandra Martin. Connie was a dedicated teacher and retiree of both the Louisiana and North Carolina Public School Systems. She enjoyed reading, gardening, playing Scrabble, and spending time with family and friends. Connie was also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Ms. Connie, as she was affectionately called by so many, was preceded in death by her son Douglas C. Martin, Jr. She is survived by her daughter Le'Sandra M. Abraham; three brothers, Judge Darryl (Sabrina) Derbigny, Kenneth Derbigny, and Bruce (Bonnie) Derbigny; four grandchildren: Jennifer (Kenny) Lincoln, Dene' M. Davis, Nicholas (Charmekia) Martin, and Easley E. Abraham III; six great grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made by the planting of a tree in Ms. Connie's honor. Please visit the site: www.thetreesremember.com. Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem
