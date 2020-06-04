May 30, 1945 - June 2, 2020 KERNERSVILLE Bobby Ray Martin, 75, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Kernersville Medical Center. Bobby was born on May 30, 1945 in Forsyth County to Vertie and Emma Linville Martin. He retired from Hartley Ready Mix. In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by four sisters. Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Helen Browning Martin; one brother, C.E. Martin (Jean); and many special nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel

