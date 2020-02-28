High Point - Jeffrey Allen Marshburn, 49, entered into eternal life Feb. 26. A celebration of Jeff's life will be at 2:00 pm on Saturday, Feb. 29, at North Pointe Church in High Point. Greeting of friends is at 12:00 on Saturday. Cumby Family Funeral Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Marshburn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

