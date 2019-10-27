BOONVILLE - Thurman Randolph (T.R.) Marshall Jr., 74, died October 25, 2019. Funeral service: 3:00 pm Monday, October 28 at West Yadkin Baptist Church. Visitation 2:00 to 3:00 pm at the church. Gentry Family Funeral Service, Yadkinville
