January 16, 1943 - November 18, 2019 King, NC Nancy Frances Marshall, 76, died Monday, November 18, 2019. Nancy was born January 16, 1943 in Wilkesboro, NC to the late Herbert Fulton and Dorothy Newsom Marshall. She was a graduate of Brevard College and worked at Sara Lee/Hanes for 32 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a great-nephew, Avery Marshall. Surviving are one daughter, Courtney (Jason) Henry; one granddaughter, Dylan Henry; 2 brothers, Eddie (Susan) Marshall and Wayne Marshall; one niece, Kelli (Barry) Marshall; and 1 great-nephew, Ben. Services will be held at a later date. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Nancy Marshall. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd., King, NC 27021
