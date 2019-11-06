May 25, 1933 - November 1, 2019 MARSHALL BELEWS CREEK Mildred Louise Carter Marshall, 86, went home to be with Jesus Friday afternoon, November 1, 2019 at Walnut Cove Health and Rehab Center. Mildred was born on May 25, 1933 in Forsyth, NC to the late Dee and Willie Clark Carter. She was a member of Oak Level Baptist Church where she was very active in decorating the church and singing in the choir. Mildred loved to spend time with her family and was a homemaker by trade. In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Norris Marion Marshall, and brother, Dewitt Carter. She is survived by her daughter, Diane Hansley and husband Sonny; grandson, Frankie Hansley (Brittany McClure); and one great-granddaughter on the way, Bralynn. There will be a 2:00 PM funeral service held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Burroughs Chapel with Pastor Jerry Walker officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to: the Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090 7251. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Marshall family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W

Tags

Load entries