May 31, 1931 - January 10, 2020 Mattie Dillon Marshall, 88, of Germanton, NC, passed away peacefully Friday, January 10, 2020. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Chapel in Kernersville, NC with Rev. Jeff Coppley officiating. Interment will follow at Morris Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Thursday. A native of Forsyth County, NC, Mattie was the wife of 56 years to the late Alexander "Carl" Marshall and the daughter of the late Madison Joshua Dillon and Lillie Griffin Dillon. Mattie was a devoted wife and mother who loved spending time with her family. Mattie retired from R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company in 1987 with 35 years of service. Mattie is survived by her daughter, Cathy Ann Marshall. In addition to her husband and parents, Mattie was preceded in death by her seven siblings. Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. The family would like to thank the staff at Walnut Cove Health & Rehabilitation for the love and support provided to Mattie and her family. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284
Marshall, Mattie
