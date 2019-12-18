January 20, 1934 - December 16, 2019 Mrs. Louise Stolins Marshall, 85, died on Monday, December 16, 2019, at her residence. Louise was born in Baltimore, MD, on January 20, 1934, to Arthur and Anna Lavinia Pumphrey Stolins. She was a long time member of St. Mark's Methodist Church in Petersburg, VA. She was an excellent homemaker who loved to crochet and cook. During her last years she crocheted over 1,000 hats for cancer patients at the local hospital. A devoted wife, loving mother, and adoring grandmother, her selfless nature and unconditional love will forever be treasured. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Arthur Stolins, Jr. and John Stolins; and one sister, Carolyn Gaunt. Surviving are her loving husband of 65 years, Archie Warren Marshall; two sons, Doug Marshall (wife Karen) and David Marshall (wife Cindy); three grandchildren, Lindsey Miller (husband Bryan), Warren Marshall, and Shayne Marshall (wife Amanda); and four great-grandchildren, Drew Miller, Landon Miller, Josiah Miller, and Damien Marshall. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Trellis Supportive Care for all the love and care given to Louise. A memorial service will be held at 12pm on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel with Pastor Bryan Miller officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
