February 2, 1936 - August 3, 2019 Mr. Lawrence Ray Marshall, age 83, of Mocksville, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. He was born February 2, 1936 in Forsyth County to Marion Millard Marshall and Opal Bodenheimer Marshall. Mr. Marshall is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Gary Marshall. He is survived by two sons, Greg Marshall and wife Susan of Mocksville and Mike Marshall of Winston-Salem; four grandchildren, Megan and Shane Woodall and Matt and Bryce Marshall and a close friend of 46 years, John Blanton. Services will be held in Biloxi, MS at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel) Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately