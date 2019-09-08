March 18, 1939 - September 6, 2019 Dale R. Marshall walked into his Savior's Arms on September 6, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Dale was born in Oneida, NY on March 18, 1939. Dale served his country in the US Navy from 1957 1961. Dale then started his airline career with National Airlines in 1961 and retired after 40 years of service with US Airways. While with US Airways, Dale was a respected Supervisor and Manager that everyone looked up to. Dale earned a Double Eagle Scout Award with the Boy Scouts of America. He continued with the Boy Scouts to mentor 25 other young men to reach their Eagle Scout Award. Dale was preceded in death by his mother, Leonora and his sister, Marlinn (Lou) Wood. Dale is survived by his wife of 27 years, Kathleen Marshall, two daughters, Bridget Nuss of Saratoga Springs, NY and Deborah Caswell (Jim) of Clifton Park, NY. Surviving are also four grandchildren, Caitlyn and Zachary (Zach) and Riley and Margaret (Maggie) Nuss, as well as several nieces and nephews. Dale was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Clemmons, NC. Dale was a loving and dedicated husband, father and friend. Everyone's world is better for having known him. Dale's family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 10 from 2-4pm at Salem Funeral Home on Reynolda Rd. A funeral service will be on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11am at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clemmons, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions go to the Michael J. Fox Foundation or the local chapter of the Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Wiinston-Salem, NC 27106
Most Popular
-
A man was shot at while sitting in his car in Winston-Salem. It is the city's third drive-by shooting in 4 days.
-
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools just got their yearly grades. Here's how they did.
-
2 men shot as they stood outside home on Longview Drive, Winston-Salem police say
-
Police ID man slain in Sunnyside
-
Truliant attempts to compel response to Truist lawsuit from BB&T, SunTrust
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately