March 18, 1939 - September 6, 2019 Dale R. Marshall walked into his Savior's Arms on September 6, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Dale was born in Oneida, NY on March 18, 1939. Dale served his country in the US Navy from 1957 1961. Dale then started his airline career with National Airlines in 1961 and retired after 40 years of service with US Airways. While with US Airways, Dale was a respected Supervisor and Manager that everyone looked up to. Dale earned a Double Eagle Scout Award with the Boy Scouts of America. He continued with the Boy Scouts to mentor 25 other young men to reach their Eagle Scout Award. Dale was preceded in death by his mother, Leonora and his sister, Marlinn (Lou) Wood. Dale is survived by his wife of 27 years, Kathleen Marshall, two daughters, Bridget Nuss of Saratoga Springs, NY and Deborah Caswell (Jim) of Clifton Park, NY. Surviving are also four grandchildren, Caitlyn and Zachary (Zach) and Riley and Margaret (Maggie) Nuss, as well as several nieces and nephews. Dale was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Clemmons, NC. Dale was a loving and dedicated husband, father and friend. Everyone's world is better for having known him. Dale's family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 10 from 2-4pm at Salem Funeral Home on Reynolda Rd. A funeral service will be on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11am at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clemmons, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions go to the Michael J. Fox Foundation or the local chapter of the Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Wiinston-Salem, NC 27106

