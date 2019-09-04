Statesville--Anne Bynum Marshall, 84, passed away Friday night, August 30, 2019, at the Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 6 from 4 to 7 pm at her daughter's home, Jane and Ken Vance, in Statesville. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 7 at 11 am at Broad Street United Methodist Church in Statesville. A graveside committal service will be held later that afternoon at 4 pm at Salem Chapel Christian Church, 7745 Salem Chapel Rd., Walnut Cove, NC. Mama was preceded in death by her parents, Robert William Bynum, Jr. and Helen Jane Tyson Bynum, and her brother, Robert William Bynum, III. Her beloved husband, Joe Isaacs Marshall, passed away in October 2008. Mama was born May 11, 1935 in Stantonsburg, NC and was the first little girl born into the Bynum family in over eighty years. She laughingly recalled for years how she was shoved out front and center for all to see and meet! She often recalled the loving environment of growing up on a family tobacco farm with her immediate family and large extended family of Bynum and Tyson aunts, uncles and cousins, all nearby. Family gatherings were quite the event. Mama attended St. Mary's High School and two years of St. Mary's College. She and Daddy were married on December 31, 1954 and enrolled at Wake Forest College in Wake Forest, NC. We joked about Daddy previously attending UNC-Chapel Hill, but then enrolled in Wake Forest when he decided he wanted a real education! Truth be told, it was "Annie B," as Daddy affectionately referred to her, who pushed and pulled him through to graduate in 1957. They were in the first graduating class on the new campus in Winston-Salem. Mama's primary calling in life, after her marriage, was one she was uniquely suited for - a life full of love and giving support to Daddy and their three children, Jane, Jim and Bynum in their home in Madison, NC. She was an encourager extraordinaire and was most happy with all things family related. She especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow through their youth, college and young adult stages. Experiencing challenges and successes along the way, she dispensed her well-known advice and counsel with heavy doses of encouragement, pride and always""I love you!" Mama's mid-life adult years brought physical challenges after experiencing a stroke and, while her left side mobility may have been limited, her mind remained very sharp until the end. She was always ready to go, see and do at the drop of a hat, especially if it involved the family. Mama is survived by her daughter, Iva Jane Marshall Vance, and her husband, Ken, of Statesville; their children, Wells Vance (his wife, Sarah, and son, Tripp) of Charlotte, Anne Tyson Vance Edwards (her husband, Tripp) of Winston-Salem and Kathryn Marshall Vance of Charlotte; son, Joe (Jim) Isaacs Marshall, Jr. and his wife, Kelley, of Mooresville; their children, Joe Isaacs Marshall, III of Palo Alto, C.A. and Helen Elizabeth Marshall of Greensboro; son, William Bynum Marshall, and his wife, Angie, of Mooresville; their children, Sarah Marshall Orndorff (her husband, Devin) of Charleston, SC, Jane Tyson Marshall of Boston, MA and Grace Bynum Marshall enrolled at NCSU in Raleigh. Her brother, Arch D. Bynum, and his wife, Doris, of Goldsboro and sister-in-law, Jean Bynum of Stantonsburg, also survive. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Salem Chapel Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 1085, Walnut Cove, NC 27052 or, Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625, or Tabernacle Methodist Church, c/o Jane Greenup, 9909 Country Home Rd., Ayden, NC 28513-8588. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com. We especially wish to express our sincere appreciation to the ladies at Brookdale Peachtree Assisted Living Center that so compassionately and lovingly assisted her for the past eleven years. She loved you all! And to Dr. James Foushee for his faithful and attentive care. We will all miss you, Mama, but know what a wonderful time you are having in Heaven! Troutman Funeral Home in Troutman, NC is assisting the family.
