May 10, 1923 - March 15, 2020 Mrs. Flora Helton Marsh, 96, passed away at Trellis Supportive Care on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Flora was born on May 10, 1923 to John Henry Helton and Arffie Mae Cook Helton in Landgraph, WV. She loved to cook and garden. She enjoyed going out to eat and visiting family and friends, taking trips and going to the mountains. Flora had a fun time selling at the flea market and going to search for bargains. She spent several years caring for those unable to care for themselves. Her family stories were a constant enjoyment to all who heard them. Flora's favorite times were spent with her baby/sweetheart, Liam. She will be greatly missed by everyone. Flora was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Marsh; sons, John Henry Marsh, Jr. and Alvin Leon Marsh; daughter, Brenda Craver; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Surviving are children, Jeanette Taylor and Doug Marsh (Joyce); 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Walter Helton (Mary) and Fletcher Helton; sister, Gaynell Key; and special great-grandchild, Tiffany and her son, Liam. A private, family service will be held. Interment will be at Gardens of Memory (Walkertown.) Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
