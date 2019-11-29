December 3, 1929 - November 25, 2019 Wayne Archie Marlow, 89, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019. He was born December 3, 1929 in Wilkes County to the late Archie and Ethel Livingston Marlow. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Pauline Cleary; brothers, Floyd Marlow, Leroy Marlow, David Lee Marlow. Surviving are his wife of 72 years, Nina McEwen Marlow; children, Nancy (Vince) Hamrick, Barbara Goss, Linda (Keith) Pate; grandchildren, Jane Williams, David Shore, James Goss, Willie Naylor; eleven great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Hazel Wagoner, Helen Reavis, Mildred Moore; brother, Paul Marlow. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Friday, November 29, 2019 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. His funeral will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday at Gentry Family Chapel by Rev. Noel Hawks and Rev. James Williams. Burial will follow at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials made to SECU Hospice of Yadkin, 243 N. Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family would like to say a very special thanks to the staff of the Palliative Care Center at Forsyth Medical Center and the SECU Hospice of Yadkin for the loving care given to Mr. Marlow. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N. Yadkinville, NC 27055
