September 18, 1993 - September 16, 2019 For God so loved the world, that he gave life to Jermaine Kenneth Marlin, Jr. on September 18, 1993 and on September 16, 2019 "Lil J" answered the Lord's call to come unto Him and rest eternally. Jermaine Jr. was born to Cheretha McKoy and Jermaine K. Marlin, Sr. "Lil J" attended the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School System, Moore County School System and graduated from the Randolph County School System in North Carolina. He previously worked for Michelin Tire and at the time of his homegoing he was employed at Technimark in Asheboro, North Carolina. "Lil J" was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Ms. Louretha Cole. Those who will miss him dearly and cherish special memories are his pride and joy his son, Chase Marlin; his mother, Cheretha McKoy (Gee), father Jermaine Marlin, Sr. (Syteria), grandparents Bishop Claude and Elder Virginia Turner, Jimmy Lowery, great-grandparents Dr. H. S. and Lula Williams and Rose Hodges, sisters Jada Dowd, JaiLaiya' Pollard, Christian Crawford and Cherissa Crawford, brothers Christopher Crawford (Shawmia) and Channon Crawford, a devoted friend Shaquoria Cockrell and an abundance of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Calvary Hill Church of Greater Deliverance, 4951 Manning Street, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27105, with Rev. Dr. Dennis Bishop officiating and Bishop Claude Turner, eulogist. There will not be a visitation hour.
Most Popular
-
WSSU band ranked No. 1 in nation by ESPN poll
-
2 dead, 2 seriously injured in Monday night crash, Highway Patrol says
-
The Rev. Carlton Eversley, a longtime local civil rights activist, dies
-
Inflammatory emails sent to 12 Wake Forest faculty and staff members; messages contained racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic language
-
BB&T, SunTrust have until Nov. 3 to respond to Truliant lawsuit
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately