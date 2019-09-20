September 18, 1993 - September 16, 2019 For God so loved the world, that he gave life to Jermaine Kenneth Marlin, Jr. on September 18, 1993 and on September 16, 2019 "Lil J" answered the Lord's call to come unto Him and rest eternally. Jermaine Jr. was born to Cheretha McKoy and Jermaine K. Marlin, Sr. "Lil J" attended the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School System, Moore County School System and graduated from the Randolph County School System in North Carolina. He previously worked for Michelin Tire and at the time of his homegoing he was employed at Technimark in Asheboro, North Carolina. "Lil J" was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Ms. Louretha Cole. Those who will miss him dearly and cherish special memories are his pride and joy his son, Chase Marlin; his mother, Cheretha McKoy (Gee), father Jermaine Marlin, Sr. (Syteria), grandparents Bishop Claude and Elder Virginia Turner, Jimmy Lowery, great-grandparents Dr. H. S. and Lula Williams and Rose Hodges, sisters Jada Dowd, JaiLaiya' Pollard, Christian Crawford and Cherissa Crawford, brothers Christopher Crawford (Shawmia) and Channon Crawford, a devoted friend Shaquoria Cockrell and an abundance of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Calvary Hill Church of Greater Deliverance, 4951 Manning Street, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27105, with Rev. Dr. Dennis Bishop officiating and Bishop Claude Turner, eulogist. There will not be a visitation hour.

Tags

Load entries