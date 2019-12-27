May 15, 1966 - December 26, 2019 Mr. Victor Marler, 53, of Kernersville, left his earthly home and body peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019. His body and spirit fought hard but he was just too tired and too spent to go on. Vic was a shining light in his mother's life as well as many other close family and friends. Vic was employed with Renn Building Products/TruTeam for many years. He was an avid golfer and loved his faithful friends at Pine Knolls Golf Club and his beloved dog Bailey. Surviving are his mother, Wilma Cole King of Kernersville; his father, George E. Marler of Walkertown; three sisters, Cynthia King of Clemmons, Kimberly Russell (Tripp) of Clemmons and Sandy Woosley of Germanton; a niece, Brook Childress (Jared) of Advance; two special cousins, Donna Blackburn (Roy) and Debbie Poe (Barry) and many other cousins, aunts and uncles. Also surviving are special friends, Jason and Meghan Wilkes, their children, Ella and Charlotte, Karen and Larry Powers and Vic's former wife and friend, Beverly Marler. The family would like to mention a special thanks to the staff at Mountain Valley Hospice, Forsyth Medical Center Oncology 9th floor and Piedmont Home Health. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Pastor Jay Boyce and Mr. Mike Foltz officiating. Interment will follow in Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston Salem, NC 27103
