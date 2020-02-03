October 29, 1941 - February 1, 2020 Mr. Jerry Thomas (Tommy) Marion, 78, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at his home. Tommy was born on October 29, 1941, to Jerry and Stella Marion. He farmed and worked for R. J. Reynolds before retiring to spend time with his family. Tommy was a kind and loving man who enjoyed spending time with his family. He never missed an opportunity to attend reunions or gatherings. He took great pride in being a Marion. Frequently, you would find him on the golf course with friends or watching his grandchildren in the band or playing sports. He and Barbara would often take a ride out and end up in the mountains or Cherokee. They enjoyed one another's company and enjoyed taking impromptu trips that neither were expecting. Tommy was a great man who was loved by many. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Barbara Marion; four children, Randy Dean (Susan) Marion, Tammy Marion (Jeff) Cooke, Cindy Marion (Todd) Joyce and Kimberly (Junior Sawyers) Younger; his sisters, Phyllis (Conrad) Chilton, Brenda O'Neal, Linda Henley, Janet Allen, Sandy (Robert) Smith and Mary Peters; one sister-in-law, Bettie Marion; special cousins, Lib and Ken Jackson; six grandchildren, Andrew and Nicholas Joyce, Blake and Sarah Marion, Zane and Ryelee Younger; one great-grandchild, Layla Joyce; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Johnny and Aubrey Marion. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Cox-Needham Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Cox-Needham with burial to follow in Skyline Memory Gardens in Mount Airy, NC. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030 Cox-Needham is respectfully serving the Marion Family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street Pilot Mountain, NC 27030
