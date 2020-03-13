December 17, 1935 - March 11, 2020 Mr. Donald Gray Mann, age 84, of Elkin, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Mr. Mann was born December 17, 1935 in Yadkin County to Paul and Martha Vestal Mann. Mr. Mann was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church; Jonesville High School graduate; and a United States Navy veteran. Donald had a lifelong career in the airline industry and retired from Northwest Airlines in 1997. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Mann. Survivors include: special friend and companion, Angie Winsow of Elkin; daughter, Lisa Mann of Elizabeth City; sister, Dorothy Patterson of Jonesville; nephews, Terry Patterson, Frank Patterson; and niece, Paula Jones. A funeral service will be conducted Monday March 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Fall Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Don Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Mann will lie in state from 10:30 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service. The family requests memorials be made to Fall Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3345 Fall Creek Church Rd., Jonesville, NC 28621. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
