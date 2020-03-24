August 13, 1939 - March 21, 2020 James J. Malloy, age 80, formerly of Kernersville, NC and Springfield, PA, passed away on March 21. Beloved husband of Eunice A. Malloy. Loving father of Roxann Fuchs (Gene) and Pop-Pop to Kathryn and Gene Fuchs. Jim had a 39-year career at AMP Special Industries in Valley Forge, PA and Kernersville, NC. He is survived by siblings Helen (Manning), Dee (Wentz), Jack (Beverly) and Bob. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Interment will be private. A memorial service to be scheduled at a later date. A guestbook is available at www.maugergivnish.com. Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home

