Winston-Salem - Johnnie Malloy, III, 57, passed away June 9, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 (RUSSELL).

