March 30, 1936 - April 24, 2020 Dorothy Jean Morgan Malcolm, 84, formerly of Winston-Salem, NC, died on Friday, April 24 at Roper Hospice Cottage in Mount Pleasant, SC. Mrs. Malcolm spent her last nine months in Charleston, SC, with her daughter and son-in-law, Patty and John Keesee. A private funeral service will be held 2pm Thursday, April 30th at the Davidson Funeral Home Hickory Tree Chapel with Pastor T.W. Bailey, Pastor Ken Harris and Pastor Harold Fletcher officiating. Burial will follow at Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Malcolm was born March 30, 1936 in Cabarrus County to Solomon and Nessie Helms Morgan. She was a 1955 graduate of Harrisburg High School in Harrisburg, NC. She was a devoted wife and homemaker to her husband, Jack, and widowed in 1997. Mrs. Malcolm was a member of Union Grove Baptist Church for 50 years, where she was a Sunday School Teacher and Vacation Bible School teacher for many years. She loved serving the Lord alongside her husband, Jack. She was also a member and teacher of Crosswinds Bible Study in her neighborhood for 20 years. In recent years, spending time with her great-grandchildren has given her much joy and given others many loving memories. Mrs. Malcolm is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Jack Theodore Malcolm. Also predeceased by her siblings, Margaret Fore of Gastonia; Paul Morgan of Concord; Lelia Honeycutt of Concord; Mildred Beaver of Concord; Tessie Hendrix of Concord; Ernest Morgan of Concord; and Claude Morgan of Concord. Mrs. Malcolm is survived by three sisters, Helen Morgan Talbert of Pruitt Nursing Home, Harrisburg, NC; Ruth Morgan Sherrill of Stanfield, NC; and Sybil Morgan Smith of Midland, NC. She is survived by her daughter, Patty and her husband, John Keesee of Charleston, SC; one granddaughter, Morgan Blair Keesee Wessel and her husband, Toby Wessel; one grandson, John Paul "JP" Keesee of Mount Pleasant, SC; and three great-grandchildren, Olivia Clair, Caroline Blair and Jacob Rhodes Wessel. We appreciate all the prayers, notes, cards and flowers sent over the last few months to our beloved Momma, Grandma and Gigi. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Union Grove Baptist Church, Lexington, NC or Roper Hospice, Charleston, SC. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home-Hickory Tree Chapel 828 Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem NC 27127
Most Popular
-
Wake Forest Baptist rolls out furloughs for employees, temporary pay cuts for management
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Wake Forest fires Danny Manning after six seasons
-
'This is not the flu' — Winston-Salem woman talks about difficult road to recovery from COVID-19
-
Missing 12-year-old from Kernersville has been found, sheriff's office says
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter to win a gift card to a local business. All you have to do is send us a photo of your home office or school setup.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately