Malcolm, Charles January 23, 1934 - April 10, 2020 Charles Bennett Malcolm, (86), resided in Daytona Beach, FL and Winston-Salem, NC. He died peacefully of natural causes on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Florida. He was at home with family by his side. Ben (Benny) was a great family man and a loving father. He married his childhood sweetheart, Marlene in 1955. He is survived by Marlene McConkey Malcolm, 2 children, Marla Malcolm King and Michele Malcolm Hutchens; 3 grandchildren; Jilian King Podgurski, Patton Hutchens, and Elizabeth Hutchens; 2 great grandchildren; Blair and Austin Podgurski; a son in-love Jimmy Hutchens, grandson in-love Ethan Podgurski, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a sister, Tudie Malcolm Wallace. Retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company after many years and at various times had affiliations and memberships with St. Joseph, Pittsburgh Pirates organization, Nascar, Korean Veterans Chapter #189, Halifax River Yacht Club, Daytona Beach Sail & Power Squadron, Daytona Beach Boat Club, and Inland Sea Marina. His family and friends will always remember him as a man with a large presence both in stature and personality. He was a very deeply caring, loyal, protective, gregarious, fun loving, big hearted person that often said he lived a charmed life. A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Share a memory with the family at www.baldwincremation.com Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society 1185 W.Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL 32174

