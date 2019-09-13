December 18, 1963 - September 11, 2019 Kimberly Ann Mair, 55, of Clemmons, passed away on September 11, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home after a brief illness. Kim was born December 18, 1963 in Kane County, Illinois to the late Hugh James Mair and Marjorie Stenman Mair. She was a graduate of West Forsyth High School, class of 1982 and Catawba College, class of 1986. Kim enjoyed golf, spending time with her dog, UNC Tarheels and the Chicago Cubs. She worked as a fiduciary administrator and assistant vice president at Wells Fargo. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her nephew Bradley Stenman Mair and her faithful companion, Heels of Carolina. Kim is survived by her sister, Debora Foltz, brother, Scott Mair (Janet), nieces Alli Adams (Blake), Katie Mair, nephew; Derrick Foltz (Susan) and soon-to-be born great-niece Olivia Adams. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, September 14 at Clemmons Moravian Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church parlor. Interment will follow in the church graveyard. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Clemmons Medical and Novant Forsyth Medical Center, as well as Trellis Supportive Care for their excellent care, emotional and spiritual support for Kim and her family. They also appreciate the love and concern expressed by friends and Kim's Wells Fargo family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Trellis Supportive Care or Forsyth Humane Society. Frank Vogler & Sons

