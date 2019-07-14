March 25, 1928 - July 9, 2019 Margaret Jean Quass Maher of Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday July 9th. She was surrounded by family listening to a tape of her singing a solo, "The Seven Last Words Of Christ", which was recorded at First United Methodist Church in Lexington NC. After her solo ended, she quietly slipped away into the arms of her loving Father. Ms. Maher was born in Chicago IL to the late Grant Quass and Jessie Sizemore Quass. She worked for Dixie Furniture Company in Lexington NC and later retired from Reynolds Carolina Credit Union with 20 years of service. In her retirement she volunteered for many years at Forsyth Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem, where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Morning Glories. She later sang with the Sharps & Flats after moving to Arbor Acres. She was preceded in death by her sister Maxine Quass Cebula. Surviving are daughters Joan M Sebastian (Dane) of Clemmons NC and Carol M Rawls (Jeryl) of Washington NC. Four grandchildren Brent Sebastian (Megan) of Clemmons NC, Adam Sebastian (Anna) of Winston-Salem NC, Kelly R Fountain (John) of Mobile AL, Kevin Rawls (Jenny) of Greenville NC and nine great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community for their love, support, and care for Marge over the past six years and to Trellis Supportive Care during her final days. In honoring her wishes, the family will hold a private memorial service at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. Memorials may be made to The Arbor Acres Resident Assistance Fund, 1240 Arbor Rd, Winston-Salem NC, 27104.

