Magnan, Maurice Leo February 18, 1925 - March 6, 2020 Maurice Leo Magnan, 95, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina died on March 6, 2020 at W. G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center Hospice in Salisbury, North Carolina. He was born on February 18, 1925 in Providence, Rhode Island to the late Leonile and Yvonne Letourneau Magnan. He served in the Army as a Medical Sergeant in World War II. He attended St. Leo the Great Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. One of his great joys was playing golf. He is survived by his daughters, Patricia Yorkovich of Charlotte and Suzanne Metcalf of Winston-Salem and a sister, Bertha Carpenter, 97, of Rhode Island. A memorial service will be held at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church at a later date, 335 Springdale Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any Hospice facility. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 2951 Reynolda Rd.

