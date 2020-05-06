March 29, 1925 - April 27, 2020 Violet Glenn Madison was born on March 29, 1925 to the late Willie V. Glenn and Rosa Joyce Glenn in Forsyth County, NC. Violet resided in Maryland for the majority of her adult life. She devoted 40 plus years of service to the Federal Government, where she worked as secretary to several department heads of the US Navy and US Department of Labor. Following retirement, Mrs. Madison returned to her home in Winston-Salem, NC. Violet was always a woman of strong Christian beliefs. She showed her dedication through her membership at New Birth Worship Center. Violet received her call home to enter eternal life on Monday, April 27, 2020 in Waldorf, MD, where she resided with her daughter. She leaves to cherish their memories her three children: Floyd (Alease) Madison of Huntersville, NC, Gwendolyn Brown of Waldorf, MD and Glenn (Sheila) Madison of Ft. Washington, MD; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Patty Hankerson of Washington, DC; Denise Loyd of Waldorf, MD, who was like a daughter; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Madison may be publicly viewed Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 12:00 PM ~ 5:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral service will be private. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101

