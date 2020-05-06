March 29, 1925 - April 27, 2020 Violet Glenn Madison was born on March 29, 1925 to the late Willie V. Glenn and Rosa Joyce Glenn in Forsyth County, NC. Violet resided in Maryland for the majority of her adult life. She devoted 40 plus years of service to the Federal Government, where she worked as secretary to several department heads of the US Navy and US Department of Labor. Following retirement, Mrs. Madison returned to her home in Winston-Salem, NC. Violet was always a woman of strong Christian beliefs. She showed her dedication through her membership at New Birth Worship Center. Violet received her call home to enter eternal life on Monday, April 27, 2020 in Waldorf, MD, where she resided with her daughter. She leaves to cherish their memories her three children: Floyd (Alease) Madison of Huntersville, NC, Gwendolyn Brown of Waldorf, MD and Glenn (Sheila) Madison of Ft. Washington, MD; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Patty Hankerson of Washington, DC; Denise Loyd of Waldorf, MD, who was like a daughter; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Madison may be publicly viewed Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 12:00 PM ~ 5:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral service will be private. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Most Popular
-
Kernersville native Madison Bailey heads to 'Outer Banks ' for hit Netflix show
-
My Take On Wake: Most of us never saw the real Danny Manning; here’s hoping that’s not the case with Steve Forbes
-
Thousands of students have not logged on for e-learning, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools say
-
Winston-Salem man dead after collision between motorcycle and an SUV
-
Michael Bunn, found unconscious from carbon monoxide poisoning, drawing support from Carolina Thunderbirds hockey fans and others
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter your Mom & Me Photo for the chance to win a $50 gift card from Dalton's Crossing.
Enter to win a gift card to a local business. All you have to do is send us a photo of your home office or school setup.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately