August 15, 1974 - March 14, 2020 Ms. Dena Renae Macy, 45, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her home. Ms. Macy was born August 15, 1974 in Forsyth County to Thomas Franklin Macy and Sandra Collins Wall. She enjoyed fishing, her music, her phone, and going to the beach. Ms. Macy was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Doris Collins and Marie Macy; aunt, Fran Smith; and uncle, Dennis Collins. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, Matthew Macy (Sarah Taylor); grandchildren, Cali Mae and Ryder Thomas Macy; step father, Gerald Wall; step mother, Linda Macy; grandfather, Bruce Collins; brother, Jason Macy (Mati Torres); two sisters, Danielle Fulk (Rocky Heaton) and Meagan (Jason) Mullis; step sisters, Jennifer (Alex) Zotos and Angie (Melvin) Gilliam; nephew and nieces, Sam Macy, Trinity Collins (Terry Steffey), and Raven Goins; uncles, Michael Macy, Larry Collins, Wayne (Martha) Collins, and Galen Collins; and aunts, Sarah Collins and Cynthia (Johnny) DeLancey. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00PM, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Maranatha Baptist Church with Rev. Benny Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00PM, prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Macy family.
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
3008 Maranatha Church Road
Hamptonville- North Carolina, NC 27011
2:00PM
3008 Maranatha Church Road
Hamptonville- North Carolina, NC 27011
