November 28, 1932 - March 11, 2020 Jeanne Ellen (nee Lutes) MacManus, age 87, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, passed away on March 11, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Wade Cortland MacManus, and by two sons, Richard MacManus (Barbara) and Michael MacManus and a daughter, Bonnie (MacManus) Mohler as well as eight grandchildren, Megan MacManus, Connie MacManus Waters (Ciaran) and Jane MacManus, Katherine MacManus and Preston MacManus, Emile Mohler, Greg Mohler, and John Mohler. In addition, Jeanne was survived by her brother John Lutes (Diane) and her sister Joyce (Lutes) Ruckerman and preceded in death by her parents Willis Lutes and Lillian (McBrayer) Lutes and brother William Lutes. Jeanne was born in Akron, Ohio on November 28th, 1932. Jeanne was a diligent student at Seiberling, East High School and graduated from Akron University with a degree in teaching. It was in college that she met her husband, Wade Cortland MacManus. They were married on August 6th, 1954 at the High Street Christian Church in Akron, Ohio. The wedding was performed by Jeanne's two uncles, Rev. George C Frey and Rev. Edwin Bobbit. When Wade finished college at Akron University, he was called to service in the United States Air Force, and their travel adventures began. Their life together would find them creating a home in many different locations around the world, twice living in Southeast Asia, but eventually retiring in Winston-Salem, NC. Jeanne was a school teacher and taught in Tallmadge, Ohio and later for 17 years at Fort Bragg, NC. At some point in between, she even homeschooled Richard and Mike while the family was living in Sumatra, Indonesia. She loved teaching and was passionate about serving the communities where she lived. A woman of strong faith and a true servant of God, she shaped the spirituality of her children and grandchildren by her tireless Christian example. While in Indonesia, Jeanne was instrumental in organizing local missionaries to establish an English-speaking church program for the expats and their families. Wherever their travels took them, she found a way to help in their church home. Over the years, Jeanne would teach Sunday School, Children's Bible School, visit both shut-ins and new members, make food to support the Habitat for Humanity volunteers and often served as a greeter at church. She was devoted to her continuing study of the Bible through the Women's Circles, BSF and the Wycliffe Bible Translators, Winston-Salem, NC Chapter. Jeanne was given the 1994 Honorary Life Membership by the Women of First Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, NC for her commitment and service. In Winston-Salem, Jeanne volunteered for several years at Crisis Control which gives a "lifeline of hope" to people in financial crises. She found great joy in helping others. Jeanne was a strong and loving woman of high ideals and high standards. She was the ultimate supporter, cheerleader and teacher. We will miss her smile and her laughter, but we will keep the memories in our hearts forever. In respect to all, due to the coronavirus, the memorial service will not be planned at this time. A private interment took place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Akron, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkway Presbyterian Church "Youth Program," 1000 Yorkshire Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made at salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
