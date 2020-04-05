June 14, 1937 - April 3, 2020 Jonesville Oland Grey Macemore, 82, passed away on April 3, 2020 at SECU Hospice Home, Yadkinville. He was born on June 14, 1937. He was the son of the late Clemmie Iona Macemore. He attended Society Baptist Church in Iredell County. He loved gardening, old cars, traveling with his wife, and spending time with all his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Lorene Cranfield Macemore, his children; Roxane Macemore Eades, LuRae Macemore (Charles) Cass; Step-children, David (Carol) Lesley, Penny (David) Wootten and Rita (Danny) Riddle; grandchildren, Bridget (Joey) Miller, Joshua Grey (Kristin) Cass, Bethany Cass (Michael) Barker, Hannah (Mac) Steelman, Abby Layell and 9 step-grandchildren; great grandchildren, Donovahn Martin, Kennadi Miller, Joeli Miller, Whit Steelman, Clemmie Steelman and 24 step-great grandchildren. Other than his mother, he was preceded in death by his son, Mark Macemore and granddaughter, Keisha Macemore. Due to the Government restrictions a private graveside service will be conducted at Rowan Memorial Park, Salisbury, NC on Tuesday. Mr. Macemore will lie in state from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Gentry Family Funeral Service, Jonesville Chapel. Memorials may be made to SECU Hospice Home, 243 N. Lee Ave., Yadkinville, NC 27055 and the family would like to thank Mountain Valley Hospice and the SECU Home staff for the loving care provided to Oland. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville is serving the Macemore family. Gentry Family Funeral Service Jonesville, NC
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 cases at 40 in Forsyth. Assume you'll come into contact with the disease if you leave home, says health director.
-
Police look for missing businessman from Winston-Salem
-
NC food assistance recipients receive extra benefits for April, May
-
A father shoots and kills 2-year-old daughter, and then kills himself, Davidson County authorities say
-
'A new stage in this crisis.' Forsyth and Davidson counties see double-digit increase in coronavirus cases
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately