Danbury - Tony Ray Mabe died Dec. 23, 2019. Funeral will be Thursday at 2:00 PM, Dec. 26, 2019 at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel with visitation 2 hours prior. Interment will be at Bennett Cemetery.
Mabe, Tony Ray
