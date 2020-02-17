October 24, 1954 - February 15, 2020 WALNUT COVE Ricky Dale Mabe, 65, entered the pearly gates of Heaven to be with his Lord Jesus Christ early Saturday morning, February 15, 2020 after winning a long battle with cancer. Ricky was welcomed with open arms by his loving wife of 43 years, Rita Ann. Ricky was a God-fearing man of the Baptist faith who attended Isom Baptist Church. He retired after 43 years of dedicated service from RJ Reynolds, where he truly loved his job. Ricky was a humble man with a heart of gold that helped many in their time of need. A true outdoorsman, Ricky enjoyed sharing fishing and hunting stories, he was an avid softball player, enjoyed bowling, golfing and often enjoyed losing a game of Rook to his uncles. Through his time on Earth, especially after retirement, he loved helping his Dad on the family farm. He loved riding his John Deere tractor and feeding the cattle. Any time there was a job to be done, Ricky was the first to offer help. He leaves behind two daughters, Wendy Dunlap (Ryan) and Mindy Coe (Jamie). Ricky had four amazing grandchildren, Rhiannon and Jackson Dunlap, and Keylan and Nolan Coe. Ricky also leaves behind his loving parents, Morris and Doris Mabe, his sister Cindy Smith (Tim), and brother Randy Mabe (Lisa). There were also many special aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be a 2:00 PM Funeral Service on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Isom Baptist Church with Pastor Wayne Marion and Pastor Randy Wall officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday evening, February 17, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove from 6:00 PM till 8:00 PM and other times at the home of his parents, Morris and Doris Mabe. Special thanks to his family caregivers through his battle, his oncology team, and the staff of 9th West Floor Staff at Forsyth Medical Center. Memorials may be offered to Isom Baptist Church C/O Cemetery Fund, 2651 Tuttle Road, Walnut Cove, NC 27052. Burroughs Funeral Home of Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Mabe family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 Hwy 65 West, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
1382 HWY 65 WEST
Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Tags
Most Popular
-
Man gets 18-25 years for child sex offenses. Mother waited 5 years before reporting assault of her 12-year-old daughter. in Winston-Salem
-
Name of new downtown bar stirs social media
-
Pepsi Bottling Ventures campus in Winston-Salem sells for nearly $35 million
-
Police arrest two men in connection with incident in which a driver of stolen Mercedes crashes into police car; one officer is injured
-
Winston-Salem police officer and former girlfriend indicted by Forsyth County grand jury on child abuse charges.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately