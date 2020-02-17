October 24, 1954 - February 15, 2020 WALNUT COVE Ricky Dale Mabe, 65, entered the pearly gates of Heaven to be with his Lord Jesus Christ early Saturday morning, February 15, 2020 after winning a long battle with cancer. Ricky was welcomed with open arms by his loving wife of 43 years, Rita Ann. Ricky was a God-fearing man of the Baptist faith who attended Isom Baptist Church. He retired after 43 years of dedicated service from RJ Reynolds, where he truly loved his job. Ricky was a humble man with a heart of gold that helped many in their time of need. A true outdoorsman, Ricky enjoyed sharing fishing and hunting stories, he was an avid softball player, enjoyed bowling, golfing and often enjoyed losing a game of Rook to his uncles. Through his time on Earth, especially after retirement, he loved helping his Dad on the family farm. He loved riding his John Deere tractor and feeding the cattle. Any time there was a job to be done, Ricky was the first to offer help. He leaves behind two daughters, Wendy Dunlap (Ryan) and Mindy Coe (Jamie). Ricky had four amazing grandchildren, Rhiannon and Jackson Dunlap, and Keylan and Nolan Coe. Ricky also leaves behind his loving parents, Morris and Doris Mabe, his sister Cindy Smith (Tim), and brother Randy Mabe (Lisa). There were also many special aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be a 2:00 PM Funeral Service on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Isom Baptist Church with Pastor Wayne Marion and Pastor Randy Wall officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday evening, February 17, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove from 6:00 PM till 8:00 PM and other times at the home of his parents, Morris and Doris Mabe. Special thanks to his family caregivers through his battle, his oncology team, and the staff of 9th West Floor Staff at Forsyth Medical Center. Memorials may be offered to Isom Baptist Church C/O Cemetery Fund, 2651 Tuttle Road, Walnut Cove, NC 27052. Burroughs Funeral Home of Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Mabe family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 Hwy 65 West, Walnut Cove, NC 27052

