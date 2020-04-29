July 28, 1949 - April 26, 2020 WALNUT COVE Otis Junior Mabe, 70, died Sunday afternoon, April 26, 2020 at Lifebrite Community Hospital of Stokes. Otis was born on July 28, 1949 in Stokes County to the late Otis and Elizabeth Hill Mabe. He was retired from RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company. Otis enjoyed spending time outdoors, and especially loved playing golf. He was preceded in death by his parents. Otis is survived by his loving wife of over 20 years, Brenda Joyce Mabe; and a brother, Woodrow Mabe. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Mabe family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65

To plant a tree in memory of Otis Mabe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries