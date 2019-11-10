February 26, 1918 - November 7, 2019 WALKERTOWN Neva Lankford Mabe, 101, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Hospice of the Piedmont. Neva was born on February 26, 1918 in Stokes County to James Monroe and Champie Mae Lankford. Neva was the last sibling of the Lankford Family. She was a very fashionable woman, never leaving the house without being well-dressed and neatly presented. Neva loved to shop and enjoyed gardening with her neighbor, Mrs. Juanita Pegram. She enjoyed the company of her feline companion, Snoopy, over the past few years. In addition to her parents, Neva was preceded in death by her husband, Ezra Mabe; and her son, Gary Mabe. Surviving are her granddaughter, Connie Bradley; great grandchildren, Kelli Brown and Michael Trueblood; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. The family will receive friends from 1:00 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Baby Leo Animal Rescue, 1820 Beeson Park Lane, Kernersville, NC 27284.Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel
