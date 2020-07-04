September 2, 1941 - June 27, 2020 Mr. Jimmie Monroe Mabe, 78, of King, NC, left this earthly vessel behind to be ushered into the presence of the Lord on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Mr. Mabe died of natural causes after a period of declining health. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 18 at 11:00 am, at Gospel Baptist Church, 1104 Mill Street, Pinnacle, NC 27043. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA of the Triad, or the charity of your choice. Jimmie was born September 2, 1941, in King, NC, to W. Fount and Patricia Sisk Mabe. He graduated from King High School in 1960. He was retired from National Welders Supply Co. after 40 years of service. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed trips to the NC Coast to fish. You might also have found him somewhere enjoying a game of Bingo. Jimmie is survived by his wife Andrea R. Mabe of the home, with whom he would have celebrated 37 years of marriage on July 3rd. Surviving children are Lane (Wanda) Mabe of King, Susan (Matthew) Towe of Walnut Cove, Bo Birkholz of King, Eve (Jeffrey) Ray of Julian, Stephen (Carol) Heflin of King, and Dorothy (Shawn) Harris of Summerfield. 14 grandchildren; Morgan Towe, Annika (Joshua) Love, Jeannie Nast, Jennifer Griffith, Marcus Nast, Montana (Anthony) Smith, Tanner Birkholz, Sarah Birkholz, Kayla Birkholz, Kelsey Heflin, Amber Warren, Scott Warren, Lindsay Harris and Drew Harris and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings; Jerry (Brenda) Mabe, Peggy Mabe, Debbie Crews, and Gwen Mabe, all of King, and Michael (Connie) Mabe of Greer, SC. Also, a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son Allan Mabe. Jimmie's wishes were for his body to be donated to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Medical School for medical research. Please join us for a celebration of life and memorial service on July 18, at 11 am, at Gospel Baptist Church. Rev. John Hylton and Jimmie's brother, Michael Mabe, will be presiding. Cards and condolences may be sent to Ann Mabe at 105-C Twelve Oaks Dr., King, NC 27021.

