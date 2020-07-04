September 2, 1941 - June 27, 2020 Mr. Jimmie Monroe Mabe, 78, of King, NC, left this earthly vessel behind to be ushered into the presence of the Lord on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Mr. Mabe died of natural causes after a period of declining health. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 18 at 11:00 am, at Gospel Baptist Church, 1104 Mill Street, Pinnacle, NC 27043. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA of the Triad, or the charity of your choice. Jimmie was born September 2, 1941, in King, NC, to W. Fount and Patricia Sisk Mabe. He graduated from King High School in 1960. He was retired from National Welders Supply Co. after 40 years of service. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed trips to the NC Coast to fish. You might also have found him somewhere enjoying a game of Bingo. Jimmie is survived by his wife Andrea R. Mabe of the home, with whom he would have celebrated 37 years of marriage on July 3rd. Surviving children are Lane (Wanda) Mabe of King, Susan (Matthew) Towe of Walnut Cove, Bo Birkholz of King, Eve (Jeffrey) Ray of Julian, Stephen (Carol) Heflin of King, and Dorothy (Shawn) Harris of Summerfield. 14 grandchildren; Morgan Towe, Annika (Joshua) Love, Jeannie Nast, Jennifer Griffith, Marcus Nast, Montana (Anthony) Smith, Tanner Birkholz, Sarah Birkholz, Kayla Birkholz, Kelsey Heflin, Amber Warren, Scott Warren, Lindsay Harris and Drew Harris and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings; Jerry (Brenda) Mabe, Peggy Mabe, Debbie Crews, and Gwen Mabe, all of King, and Michael (Connie) Mabe of Greer, SC. Also, a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son Allan Mabe. Jimmie's wishes were for his body to be donated to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Medical School for medical research. Please join us for a celebration of life and memorial service on July 18, at 11 am, at Gospel Baptist Church. Rev. John Hylton and Jimmie's brother, Michael Mabe, will be presiding. Cards and condolences may be sent to Ann Mabe at 105-C Twelve Oaks Dr., King, NC 27021.
Most Popular
-
Winston-Salem man said deputy used excessive force in arrest at Cooks Flea Market. Video circulates on social media.
-
Protesters at 311 Speedway met with rifle-wielding staff, fans; have prayer with track owner, video shows
-
Dirt track owner says he received death threats, lost 'all but two' sponsors after racist posts
-
Sit-down protest closes Trader Joe's before demonstrators head to mayor's house
-
Hanes Mall reaches crossroads with shift in two anchor spaces
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately