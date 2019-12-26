May 12, 1928 - December 22, 2019 King, NC James Wesley Mabe, 91, of King passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center with his wife and family by his side. Wesley was born May 12, 1928 in Stokes County, to the late James Wesley, Sr., and Emma Hall Mabe. He was a member of Boyles Chapel Primitive Baptist Church; he loved his church and his church family. In addition to his parents, Wesley was preceded in death by his sisters: Maggie Mabe, Fannie Marshall and Lorinda "Bunch" King, and his brothers: Weldon Mabe, Melvin Mabe, Watson Mabe and Boss Mabe. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of sixty-seven years, Opal Faye Mabe, and several beloved nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends and loved ones from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Slate Funeral Home, 132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, December 27, 2019 at Boyles Chapel Primitive Baptist Church, 4632 Hwy. 66 S. King, NC, with Elder Jeff Whitaker, Elder Scottie Marshall, and Elder Rodney Marshall officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Mabe will lie in state from 10:00 AM until time of the service at the Church. Flowers are appreciated or memorial donations may be made to Boyles Chapel Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Jean Moorefield, 1836 Robertson Ridge Rd., King, NC 27021. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
Mabe, James Wesley
