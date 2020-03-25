January 27, 1927 - March 22, 2020 Frances Caroline Masten Mabe, 93, passed away Sunday, March 23, 2020 at Trinity Elms Health and Rehab Center. She was born in Forsyth County to the late Peter Arville Masten and Lillie Leake Masten on January 27, 1927. She was a graduate from Sedge Garden High School and Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Charlotte, NC; RN, class of 1947. She was the evening supervisor at City Memorial Hospital and Forsyth Memorial Hospital. After leaving the hospital, Mrs. Mabe was the office nurse for Dr. Benjamin Huntley until he retired 18 years later. She continued her nursing career with Sara Lee Corporation's Medical Department where she retired. Frances was a member of Robinhood Road Baptist Church. She sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and was a member of the Primetimer's senior group for many years. She also volunteered with the Pilot Mountain Baptist Association. She loved serving her Lord, spending time with her family, nursing and traveling. She exemplified the fruit of the Spirit in her life love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. She was full of laughter, always had a song on her lips, found the positive in life, thankful and content. She is dearly loved, touched many lives, will be greatly missed and we are so blessed to have had her in our lives. Frances is survived by her three children: Jerry Mabe (Penny); Don Mabe (Lynne); Carolynn Hemric (Don); six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A private, family graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. John Hackworth officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trinity Elms Health and Rehab, 7449 Fair Oaks Dr., Clemmons, NC 27012 or Robinhood Road Baptist Church, 5422 Robinhood Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. A special Thank You to all the staff at Trinity Elms Health and Rehab, especially those who worked on Tanglewood Trail. Online condolences may be sent at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
