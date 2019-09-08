July 28, 1945 - September 6, 2019 Elsie Mae Simmons Mabe, 74, gained her heavenly wings on Friday night, September 6, 2019 at her home. Elsie was born on July 28, 1945 in Stokes County to the Late Vester Elwood and Ella Mae East Simmons. She was retired from Oracle Packaging. Elsie enjoyed spending time with her family, being a loving Mother and Grandmother, as she was a Mother to all that knew her and was devoted to her family. In addition to her parents, Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, William "Curt" Curtis Mabe, two brothers, Wayne Simmons and James Simmons, and son-in-law Christopher J. Lawson. Elsie is survived by her loving children, Carolyn Lawson, Tammy Young (Justin), Michael Mabe (Jill), three grandchildren, Angel Lawson, Will Mabe, Nolan Young, one sister, Jean East, brother Jerry Simmons (Lori), sister-in-law, Maxine Jones, and several nieces and nephews. A 2:00 pm Funeral Service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Burroughs Chapel, Walnut Cove with Pastor Wayne Marion and Brother Roger Brown officiating. Burial will follow Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 pm to 8 pm, Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove, and other times at the home of her daughter, Tammy Young. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church "Cemetery Fund", 3035 NC Hwy 8 South, Walnut Cove, NC 27052. Online Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Mabe family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 Hwy 65 West, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
