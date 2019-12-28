March 18, 1922 - December 23, 2019 Walkertown Dorothy "Dot" Isley Mabe, 97, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, December 23, 2019. She was born on March 18, 1922 to William and Elizabeth Isley in Reidsville, North Carolina. The eldest of eight children, she loved her family very much. She valued family the most in life. Dot was married to her late husband, J.T., for nearly 75 years. For almost 70 years, their home has been the gathering place for family and friends. Her mother, Elizabeth (Mema), lived there for over 30 years, frequently keeping grandchildren. Taught by her mother, Dot was an excellent cook. There was always something cooking on the stove or in the oven. Many meals were enjoyed by family and friends at her table. Many conversations took place over a cup of coffee and a slice of cake or pie. Dot knew a lot about family history, often recounting events that she remembered from her childhood. Her photo albums contained images dating back over a century. She worked as a supervisor at Adams-Millis Corporation in Kernersville from 1955 until 1984. A member of Walkertown First Baptist Church for many years, Dot was grateful for the outreach of the church family. She will be remembered with great respect, gratitude, and love. The family thanks Dot's caregivers for their tremendous support, and to Trellis Supportive Care for the essential home medical care that made the journey for Dot and the family easier. Dot was preceded in death by her husband, John Thomas "J.T." Mabe; brother, William Henry "Bud" Isley; and sister Berlie Isley Mabe. Surviving are her sisters, Roberta Isley Knott, Shirley Isley Coon; brothers, Jim Isley, Don Isley (Dottie), Jerry Isley (Peggy); and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Dot will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, December 30, 2019 in the Mausoleum Chapel at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trellis Supportive Care at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Mabe, Dorothy "Dot" Isley
To send flowers to the family of Dorothy Mabe, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 30
Memorial Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
2:00PM
2:00PM
Gardens of Memory Mausoleum Chapel
5676 Old Walkertown Road
Walkertown, NC 27051
5676 Old Walkertown Road
Walkertown, NC 27051
Guaranteed delivery before Dorothy's Memorial Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately