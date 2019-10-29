Lawsonville - Doris Mae Manring Mabe, 85, died Oct. 27, 2019. Funeral will be October 29, 2019 at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel at 3:00 P.M. with visitation 1 hour prior. Burial at Snow Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
