Mabe, Clinton March 11, 1936 - May 8, 2020 Clinton Mabe, 84 of Danbury passed away peacefully on May 8th at LifeBrite of Stokes. Born on March 11, 1936 in Stokes County, he was the son of Jerry and Matilda Nelson Mabe. Clinton leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 61 years Shirley "Ann" Mabe, one son Greg Mabe, a granddaughter Misty Mabe Golding and husband Tracy, and his great grandson Connor Griffin. Clinton is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter Melissa, and 6 brothers; Leonard, Gillis, Russell, Cazzie, Leslie and Curtis. Clinton worked for RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company for 20 years before retiring as a machine operator in 1988. Following Reynolds, Clinton then worked for 8 years at the NCDOT Bridge Division. Even while working, Clinton enjoyed farming with his wife Ann at their homeplace of over 60 years. Though retired from two organizations, Clinton was not one to sit idly by. If he wasn't farming or spending his time with family, you could see him visiting with friends at numerous local Danbury stores. The family would like to express their gratitude to the ICU Staff at Forsytth Medical Center, the Pulmonary Unit at Forsyth, LifeBrite of Stokes and Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care. Without their extraordinary care, the family wouldn't have had the extra time they were allowed with him. Colonial Funeral Home in Sandy Ridge is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 1020 Hope Beasley Rd Sandy Ridge NC 27046. In compliance with Clinton's wishes, there will be no service.

