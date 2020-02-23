February 8, 1983 - February 18, 2020 Christopher Lee Mabe, age 37, passed away unexpectedly February 18, 2020. He was born February 8, 1983 in Forsyth County to Ricky Lee Mabe, and the late Brenda Dowell Mabe. Christopher was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed working on cars. He had a personality that drew people to like him and he could make anybody laugh. Chris loved his children and spending time with them. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Christina Marie Mabe. He is survived by his father, Ricky Lee Mabe; three children, Jayden Lee Mabe, Gracie Nicole Mabe, and Hayleigh Marie Mabe; the mother of his children, Ashley Mabe; three brothers, Richard Mabe, Mikey Brandon, Jonathan Mabe (Ashley), and numerous extended family. A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 PM Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park with Rev. Jay Joyce officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Monday, February 24, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Service information

Feb 24
Visitation
Monday, February 24, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Hayworth - Miller Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road
Rural Hall, NC 27045
Feb 25
Graveside Service
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
2:00PM
Crestview Memorial Park
6850 University Parkway
Rural Hall, NC 27045
