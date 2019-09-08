October 4, 1952 - September 5, 2019 Carrie "Dale" Delane Holt Mabe, 66, passed away on Thursday morning, September 5, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Dale was born on October 4, 1952 in Surry County to the Late Paul Taylor and Clara Belle Johnson Holt. She had been employed by Frontier Spinning prior to her declining health. Dale enjoyed going on walks, cleaning, and tending to her flower garden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters: Angela Mabe and Linda Mabe, a brother, Harold Holt, and a niece, Tammy Davis. Carrie is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Marvin P. Mabe; daughter, Cheryl Mabe and Fiance Bradley Parks, four sisters, Gladys Barker, Margaret Woods, Tula Fisher, and Jeanette Cleveland, brother Donald Holt, several nieces and nephews, and a special friend Jean Pack and kids. It was Carrie's wishes to be cremated, therefore there will be a 7:00 pm Memorial Service held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove with Reverend Joshua Berrier officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 pm to 7 pm Monday, September 9, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home and other times at her home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Hospice Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Mabe family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 Hwy 65 West, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
