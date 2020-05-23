Winston-Salem - Private funeral services for Jamica Lyons will be 4 pm Sunday, May 24, 2020 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.Visitation 3:30 to 4 pm. Public viewing May 23, 2020, 3 to 5 pm at Gilmore Memorial Funeral Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Jamica Lyons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries