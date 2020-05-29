November 7, 1936 - May 26, 2020 Violet Lucille (Burchette) Lyon, age 83, of East Bend passed to her heavenly home Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was born in Wilkes County, NC to Granville and Elsie Billings Burchette on November 7, 1936. She was a faithful member of East Bend Baptist Church and in her earlier years, her passion was teaching pre-school age children. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and soon to be great-great-grandmother. She adored her family and loved to spend time with them. She was a wonderful cook and so much enjoyed sharing this talent with her family. She always loved flowers and gardening. She played basketball in High School and always enjoyed watching Carolina basketball with her family. Surviving are her beloved husband of 65 years, Louis Lyon; two daughters, Carolyn (Gary) Poplin of East Bend and Janet (Mike) Wallace of Pfafftown; two grandchildren, Michelle (Randy) Warden of Yadkinville and Bryan Poplin of Wilmington; two great-grandchildren Isaac (Sara) Warden of Winston-Salem and Mackenzie Warden; one sister Shirley (Allen) Holbrook of Traphill and one brother Jerry (Dorothy) Bell of Hayes. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by five sisters, two brothers and one granddaughter, Monica Dawn Wallace. Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 A. M. from East Bend Baptist Church with Brother Randy Warden and Rev. Allen Boggs officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Due to government restriction of Covid-19 there will be no family visitation but Mrs. Lyon will be able to be viewed on Friday May 29, 2020 from 12:00 to 5:00 P. M. at Gentry Family Funeral Service in East Bend. The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers, cards, and expressions of sympathy for our loved one. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Flowers are graciously appreciated or donations may be made to the East Bend Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. "Strength and honor are her clothing; and she shall rejoice in time to come." Proverbs 31:25 Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

