October 22, 1922 - June 14, 2020 Edgar Homer Lynch, Jr. of Winston-Salem, NC passed away at Salemtowne on Sunday, June 14th, 2020. Edgar was born in Davie County, NC to Edgar Homer Lynch, Sr. and Falba Cranfill Lynch on October 22, 1922. He graduated from James A. Gray High School in 1941. Edgar worked in the theater business for over 47 years, retiring as a manager. He was a World War II Army Veteran and enjoyed dancing with his wife at the Elks Lodge on the weekends. Edgar was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Alverta Linville Lynch. He is survived by his daughter Jan Walker and her husband Jim of Clemmons, NC. A private family graveside service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 County Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106

