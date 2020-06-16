October 22, 1922 - June 14, 2020 Edgar Homer Lynch, Jr. of Winston-Salem, NC passed away at Salemtowne on Sunday, June 14th, 2020. Edgar was born in Davie County, NC to Edgar Homer Lynch, Sr. and Falba Cranfill Lynch on October 22, 1922. He graduated from James A. Gray High School in 1941. Edgar worked in the theater business for over 47 years, retiring as a manager. He was a World War II Army Veteran and enjoyed dancing with his wife at the Elks Lodge on the weekends. Edgar was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Alverta Linville Lynch. He is survived by his daughter Jan Walker and her husband Jim of Clemmons, NC. A private family graveside service will be held at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 County Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Most Popular
-
Here's what school might look like when classes begin again in Forsyth County
-
White House's focus on Forsyth COVID-19 cases brings attention, not surge in supplies
-
Manslaughter plea in fatal shooting of WSSU student
-
Wake Forest will open its campus in August but finish the fall semester remotely
-
Restaurant, shop close after employees diagnosed with COVID-19
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately