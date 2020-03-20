February 5, 1939 - March 13, 2020 Jimmy Richard Lynch, 81, of Pinnacle, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born February 5, 1939 to James and Elsie Smith Lynch. He and his wife, Anna Faye, founded Jimmy R. Lynch and Sons, Inc. in 1967; they built it from the ground up, "with the help of God," as Jimmy would say, to the successful company it is today. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 61 years, Anna Faye Parries Lynch; two sons, James Richard "Rick" (Rebecca) Lynch, Mark Kevin (Roxanne) Lynch; two sisters, Magaline Lynch Hiatt and Katie Lynch Lawson; four grandchildren, James Daniel (Erin) Lynch, Devin Richard (Brooke) Lynch, Ryan Coty Lynch, Shayon Renee Lynch; and five great-grandchildren, Layla Antoinette Lynch, Ezekiel Maximus Lynch, Anna Faye Elizabeth Lynch, James Adler Lynch and Stella Grace Lynch. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Anthony Waine Lynch; a daughter, Debra Shayon Lynch; five brothers, James Romie Lynch, Millard Eugene Lynch, Brockley Garfield Lynch, William Powell Lynch and Billy Gray Lynch. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Jimmy R. Lynch and Sons, Inc., 316 S. Academy St., Pilot Mountain (shop behind the new office) with a funeral service immediately following visitation. Dr. Joel Stephens will be officiating. A private family interment will be held afterwards. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Lynch family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
Most Popular
-
City declares state of emergency as DHHS reports 8 more COVID-19 cases statewide
-
Gov. bars dine-in at restaurants, warns community spread of COVID-19 is likely occurring. For now, all NC cases linked to travel.
-
Recreation centers close. Firefighters won't respond to assisted living centers. Here’s a list of COVID-19 measures taken by the City of Winston-Salem.
-
Governor Cooper orders public schools to close statewide in face of COVID-19 pandemic
-
Winston-Salem won't turn off water, Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas won't disconnect customers regardless of payment
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately