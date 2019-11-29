October 1, 1971 - November 26, 2019 Ms. Drewann Moser Lynch, 48, passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She was born in Forsyth County on October 1, 1971 the daughter of Andrew Grimes Lynch and Eugenia Moser Lynch. Drewann had a missionary's heart with a deep love for children. She served as a missionary in Central Asia and various other countries on short-term mission trips. Locally, she was involved with several area churches, she was a secretary at Jefferson Christian Church and was attending Revo Church in Rural Hall, had attended Pinedale Christian Church in Winston-Salem and was a member of Poplar Springs Church of Christ in King. Drewann loved Christian music, her family and being a missionary. She also enjoyed working as a librarian at the King Public Library. Drewann loved working with children and especially loved her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Andrew Grimes Lynch; and her Aunt "B", Belinda Moser. Drewann is survived by her mother, Eugenia Lynch of King; her three sisters, Jane L. Evans (Scott) of Winston-Salem, Jan L. Barr (David) of King and Ellen Lynch of King; three nephews, Joel Barr, Samuel Evans and Ethan Lynch; two nieces, Kate Evans and Rachel Evans; and her great-aunt, Louise Hepler. Funeral services will be conducted 6:00 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Poplar Springs Church of Christ with Ministers Chuck Bower, Wesley Johnson, Danny Spainhour and Steve Cook officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church. A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 at Poplar Springs Church of Christ Cemetery. In memory of Drewann, the family asks that memorials be made to: Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or Compassion International, 12290 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80921. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-MIller Funeral Home 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Rural Hall, NC 27045
