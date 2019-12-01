October 23, 1931 - November 29, 2019 Germanton- Lois Anne Lyman passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019 surrounded by family. Loved and cherished by her family, her kind and smiling presence will be greatly missed. Born on October 23, 1931, Lois attended school in Bluffton, Ohio and later received her nursing diploma from the School of Nursing associated with the Bloomington Mennonite Hospital in Bloomington, IL. A member of the Sedge Garden UM Church in Kernersville, NC, she loved her family, Christmas, hymns, and ice cream. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Merton Lyman; her parents Peter and Eunice (Burkholder) Lehman; and six brothers and sisters. She is survived by her sons Steve Lyman and wife Jocelyn, and Doug Lyman; her daughters Cindy and Laura Lyman; grandchildren Carson and Rachel; and sisters Wanda (Charles) Lyman and Marjory (Donald) Lyman. A graveside service will be held at the Sedge Garden UM Church at 2PM on Friday, December 6, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Community Home Care and Hospice, 1308 Davie Avenue, Statesville, NC 28677. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Lyman family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.Hayworth-Miller.com
